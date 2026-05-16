Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Sabres-Canadiens, Rousey vs. Carano
Double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting on Saturday's games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code
The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Saturday. Three of the four spots in the NHL Playoffs conference finals have been booked, and the Montreal Canadiens can punch their ticket with a win on Saturday in Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres. There are also 15 MLB games as part of Rivalry Weekend and MVP MMA 1 featuring Ronda Rousey fighting Gina Carano as the main event. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:
Go to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.
Best bets for Saturday, May 16
The Canadiens were down 3-2 after the first period in Game 5 against the Sabres, but something clicked offensively in a decisive second period where Montreal tallied three goals to eventually go on to win 6-3. The series now shifts north of the border to Montreal, where the Canadiens have been surprisingly mediocre in these playoffs. They are 2-3 at home through two playoff rounds, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them failing at home again, with the Sabres winning in 51% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 6 and more NHL:
The Subway Series continues on Saturday with the Yankees sending Carlos Rodon to the bump while the Mets will start Huascar Brazobán (2-1, 2.14 ERA) as the Yankees aim for a series win after winning Friday's series opener. Rodon returned to action recently after recovering from an elbow injury and got knocked around a bit, giving up three runs in 4 ⅓ innings in a loss to the Brewers in his season debut. The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet on Yankees vs. Mets and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:
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