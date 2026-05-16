The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Saturday. Three of the four spots in the NHL Playoffs conference finals have been booked, and the Montreal Canadiens can punch their ticket with a win on Saturday in Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres. There are also 15 MLB games as part of Rivalry Weekend and MVP MMA 1 featuring Ronda Rousey fighting Gina Carano as the main event. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, May 16

The Canadiens were down 3-2 after the first period in Game 5 against the Sabres, but something clicked offensively in a decisive second period where Montreal tallied three goals to eventually go on to win 6-3. The series now shifts north of the border to Montreal, where the Canadiens have been surprisingly mediocre in these playoffs. They are 2-3 at home through two playoff rounds, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them failing at home again, with the Sabres winning in 51% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 6 and more NHL:

The Subway Series continues on Saturday with the Yankees sending Carlos Rodon to the bump while the Mets will start Huascar Brazobán (2-1, 2.14 ERA) as the Yankees aim for a series win after winning Friday's series opener. Rodon returned to action recently after recovering from an elbow injury and got knocked around a bit, giving up three runs in 4 ⅓ innings in a loss to the Brewers in his season debut. The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet on Yankees vs. Mets and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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