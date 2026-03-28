There is a massive sports betting landscape on Saturday, and fans looking to get in on the action can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to do so, as it gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after wagering $1 or more. In addition to Saturday bringing the first full MLB schedule of the season, there are also 15 NHL games, six in the NBA, plus soccer, golf and UFC Fight Night on Paramount+ among the wagering opportunities. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now to bet on Saturday's games:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of the offer.

Best bets for Saturday, March 28

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the NBA's hottest teams since mid-January, coming into the weekend on a 23-6 run over their past 29 games. Now they come in off a huge victory, as they halted the New York Knicks' seven-game win streak Thursday night. Kon Knueppel scored 26 points and made six three-pointers – becoming the youngest player in NBA history with 250 threes in a season – in Charlotte's 114-103 victory. The Sixers have been up-and-down, going 6-5 in their past 11, but Joel Embiid scored 35 and Paul George had 28 in a 157-137 home victory against the Bulls on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on Under 233.5, as it is hitting in 56.9% of its simulations. Bet on 76ers vs. Hornets and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

World Series contenders in the New York Yankees and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to close their season-opening series with sweeps Saturday, when all 30 teams are in action. New York wraps up its set in San Francisco after outscoring the Giants 10-0 in winning the first two games, while the Dodgers have won their first two against the Diamondbacks. On Saturday, Will Warren is scheduled to take the hill for New York against San Francisco's Tyler Mahle, and the Yankees are -129 money-line favorites. The SportsLine model sees some value on San Francisco as +109 underdogs as it wins in 48% of the simulations. In Los Angeles, Tyler Glasnow starts for the hosts, while Arizona turns to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, and the model has a "B" grade on Over 9 runs, as the Over hits in 52.4% of simulations. Bet on Yankees-Giants, Diamondbacks-Dodgers and much more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the platform offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has contact information for helplines on its platforms for those who need additional assistance.