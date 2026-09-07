Sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Monday. The Labor Day sports schedule features MLB, U.S. Open tennis and the final game of Week 1 of the 2026 college football season with SMU taking on Florida State. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, Sept. 7

SMU enters the 2026 season hoping to build on a nine-win campaign which started slowly but finished with six wins in the final eight games. The Mustangs are not quite the same unit which won 11 games in Rhett Lashlee's first season at the helm but they do bring back star quarterback Kevin Jennings. Florida State got a victory in Week 0 against New Mexico State but Mike Norvell remains on the hot seat after winning just seven games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Florida State winning on Monday night in 54% of simulations.

A lot has been made about the Dodgers' struggles over the last month or so, but the two-time defending champions have won four in a row heading into Monday's matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Los Angeles is clearly going to win the NL West division but does have a shot at catching the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB. The Reds are sending Chase Burns (15-3, 2.49 ERA) to the bump while the Dodgers have not officially named a starter yet. The SportsLine model has L.A. winning in 66% of simulations. Bet on SMU-Florida State, Reds-Dodgers and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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