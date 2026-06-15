Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spain-Cape Verde, Belgium-Egypt

Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they wager $1 or more on Monday's games. The 2026 World Cup group stage continues on Monday with reigning Euro champion Spain kicking off the day's schedule against Cape Verde. Belgium, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Iran and New Zealand will also be in action, along with 10 MLB games. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Monday, June 15

Lamine Yamal has been cleared to play in the World Cup, though it's unclear if he'll take the pitch in what should be an easy win for Spain over Cape Verde. La Furia Roja have a massive edge on talent and could likely get all three points even with their backups. SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green are both taking Spain -2.5 on the spread, and Eimer also likes the game to go Over 3.5 goals. Expect the World Cup favorites to put this match away early and then give their top players some additional rest.

The top game of the day projects to be Belgium against Egypt, with the European side priced at -179 at Caesars on the 90-minute money line while a draw is +290. Egypt might not be playing the best opponents throughout the year but this an experienced outfit with a star striker in Mohamed Salah. On the flip side, Belgium have quietly started a bit of a transition phase although they remain a strong contender to make a run in the knockout round. Bet on Spain-Cape Verde, Belgium-Egypt and more World Cup action using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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