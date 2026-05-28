Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, MLB Thursday

Sports fans can wager on this game and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Thursday. Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals headlines the sports schedule on Thursday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to close out the San Antonio Spurs on the road. According to the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 points at home. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, May 28

The Thunder were able to pull away from the Spurs in the second half of Game 5 despite being down two key players in the rotation to set up the chance to get back to the NBA Finals. San Antonio will try to protect home court and force a Game 7. Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out, while Jalen Williams is officially listed as questionable but is not expected to suit up. The SportsLine Projection Model believes that won't be an issue for Oklahoma City, as the Thunder win in 46% of simulations to bring value as underdogs. The model has a stronger lean on the Under at 219.5, which hits in 62.1% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 and more:

Chicago's long losing streak is finally over as the Cubs broke a 4-4 tie in Wednesday's game with a six-run seventh inning to defeat the Pirates 10-4. The Cubs will try to make it two in a row when they face Pittsburgh on Thursday, but they'll be going up against ace Paul Skenes (6-4, 3.00 ERA). Skenes has not faced the Cubs this season. Colin Rea (4-3, 4.83 ERA) gets the nod for Chicago, and he'll be getting his first look at this Pirates lineup. Perhaps this unfamiliarity is the reason the SportsLine model likes the Over on 7.5 runs, which cashes in 64.5% of simulations. Bet on Cubs vs. Pirates and more MLB with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars provides contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.