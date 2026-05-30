Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 7, PSG-Arsenal

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets users double your winnings on your next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more on Saturday. Sports fans can rejoice with Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder vying for a spot in the NBA Finals. That's not the only big game on Saturday, with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meeting in the Champions League final, along with 15 MLB games. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Saturday, May 30

It all comes down to Game 7 for the Spurs and Thunder. The Thunder are trying to get back to the NBA Finals, while the Spurs will attempt to replicate their feat from Game 1. Jalen Williams returned from an injury in Game 6, but he's out for Game 7, as is Ajay Mitchell. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the home team will prevail in this battle of heavyweights, as the Thunder win in 60% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 and more:

PSG are going for back-to-back Champions League titles when they face Arsenal in Budapest at 12 p.m. ET. The Gunners are coming off their first Premier League title in 22 years and are attempting to complete a double, while PSG are hoping for a double of their own after taking the Ligue 1 crown for the fifth year in a row. SportsLine's model sees value in backing Arsenal on the 90-minute money line, as the Gunners win in 37% of simulations as sizable underdogs. Bet on PSG vs. Arsenal and more soccer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the company provides plenty of tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to help users game responsibly. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for users who need additional assistance.