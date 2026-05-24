Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB on Sunday

A busy Sunday is the best time for sports fans to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more. The Spurs will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against the Thunder in the NBA and the Avalanche will try to avoid a 3-0 deficit against the Golden Knights in the NHL. The Spurs are favored by 2.5 points at home against the Thunder, while the over/under for total goals scored in Avalanche vs. Golden Knights is 5.5. There are 15 MLB games, plus the Indy 500, golf, and more sports betting options. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, May 24

The San Antonio Spurs had the Oklahoma City Thunder's number in the regular season, but after a double-overtime loss in Game 1, OKC has taken control. The Thunder's supporting players have played big roles, with Alex Caruso scoring 31 in Game 1, Isaiah Hartenstein hauling in 13 rebounds in Game 2 and Jared McCain scoring 24 off the bench Friday. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the way, as the league MVP is averaging 26.7 points per game in the series. And Victor Wembanyama has done his part for San Antonio, averaging 29.3 points and grabbing 15 rebounds per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes OKC in Game 3, as it is winning 57% of the time and covering the 2.5-point spread at a 60% rate, with both picks earning 'B' grades. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 and more:

The Colorado Avalanche won the President's Trophy with the highest point total in the NHL and posted a plus-99 goal differential in the regular season. The Vegas Golden Knights were plus-15 and had 26 fewer points, but now they're in complete control of their Western Conference Finals series. Colorado has been without star defenseman Cale Makar, and he could also miss Game 3. The Avalanche needed just nine games to get through the first two rounds, while Vegas went six games in both series. Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals, Jack Eichel has 16 assists and Mitchell Marner has a team-high 19 points for the Golden Knights. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Vegas to win, as it is winning outright 52% of the time as a plus-money underdog. Bet on Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 3 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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