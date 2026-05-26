Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spurs-Thunder, NHL on Tuesday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more on Tuesday. The NBA and NHL playoffs keep rolling with Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder headlining the day's sports action, while the Colorado Avalanche will try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights on the ice. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, May 26

The Spurs and Thunder enter Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2. San Antonio took Game 1 before Oklahoma City won back-to-back contests to grab the 2-1 lead. The Spurs leveled things up in Game 4 and have a clean bill of health heading into Tuesday's matchup. Ajay Mitchell remains out for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams is questionable after re-aggravating his hamstring injury in this series. The SportsLine Projection Model believes points will be at a premium in this one, as the Under on 216.5 hits in 60.6% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 and more:

Things simply haven't gone Colorado's way in this series. The Avalanche looked to be back on track after logging three goals in the first period of Game 3, but Vegas scored five unanswered to put them on the brink of a sweep. The Golden Knights have scored 12 goals so far in this series, doubling up Colorado's six. With the health of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in doubt, the SportsLine model sees Vegas wrapping things up as the Golden Knights win Game 4 in 52% of simulations. Bet on Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game 4 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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