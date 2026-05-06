Wednesday provides the perfect opportunity for sports fans to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after betting $1 or more. Postseason play continues in the NBA and NHL with two Game 2s on the hardwood, while the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres will begin their second-round series on the ice. According to the latest NHL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Sabres are -130 money line favorites at home against the Canadiens. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, May 6

Anthony Edwards was expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a bone bruise in the first round of the playoffs, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star returned for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs and led his team to a road win. Edwards and company will be looking to make it a 2-0 lead in their favor on Wednesday, while Victor Wembanyama will try to follow up a 12-block performance with better all-around effort to level the series. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 215.5 despite Game 1 being a defensive struggle, as it hits in 61.4% of simulations for an "A" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Timberwolves-Spurs and more NBA:

Atlantic Division rivals square off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Canadiens visit the Sabres, who won their first playoff series since the 2006-07 season. Buffalo was hot and cold offensively in its opening series against the Bruins, while Montreal had early success against the Lightning before things clamped up for both teams in Games 6 and 7. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens grabbing a 1-0 lead in 56% of simulations, bringing value as underdogs. Bet on Canadiens-Sabres and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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