Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Spurs-Timberwolves, NHL on Wednesday
Double your winnings on your next 10 bets with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code after betting on Wednesday's games
Wednesday provides the perfect opportunity for sports fans to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets ($25 max bet per boost) after betting $1 or more. Postseason play continues in the NBA and NHL with two Game 2s on the hardwood, while the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres will begin their second-round series on the ice. According to the latest NHL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Sabres are -130 money line favorites at home against the Canadiens. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:
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Best bets for Wednesday, May 6
Anthony Edwards was expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a bone bruise in the first round of the playoffs, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star returned for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs and led his team to a road win. Edwards and company will be looking to make it a 2-0 lead in their favor on Wednesday, while Victor Wembanyama will try to follow up a 12-block performance with better all-around effort to level the series. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 215.5 despite Game 1 being a defensive struggle, as it hits in 61.4% of simulations for an "A" grade. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Timberwolves-Spurs and more NBA:
Atlantic Division rivals square off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Canadiens visit the Sabres, who won their first playoff series since the 2006-07 season. Buffalo was hot and cold offensively in its opening series against the Bruins, while Montreal had early success against the Lightning before things clamped up for both teams in Games 6 and 7. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens grabbing a 1-0 lead in 56% of simulations, bringing value as underdogs. Bet on Canadiens-Sabres and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:
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