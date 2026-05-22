Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Thunder-Spurs, NHL on Friday

Sports fans looking to wager on Friday's biggest games, including Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, can do so using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. This code allows new users to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Friday, May 22. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Friday, May 22

After dropping the series opener in double overtime, the Thunder pulled away in Game 2 to level this Western Conference Finals series at 1-1. However, there were some casualties on both sides in that contest as Jalen Williams re-injured his hamstring while Dylan Harper suffered a groin injury. Both are questionable for Game 3, as is De'Aaron Fox, who missed the first two games with an ankle issue. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Thunder to keep their momentum rolling from Game 2, as they win Game 3 in 57% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW when wagering on Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 and more:

The Vegas Golden Knights stunned the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, winning 4-2 to wrestle home ice away from the President's Trophy holders. The Avalanche will try to avoid going down 2-0 when the two sides match up on Friday in Denver. Colorado hopes to get star defenseman Cale Makar back after he missed Game 1 with an upper body injury. The SportsLine model sees value on Vegas continuing to have the upper hand though, as the Golden Knights win in 41% of simulations as sizable underdogs. Bet on Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 2 and more NHL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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