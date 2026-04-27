The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users the chance to double your winnings on your next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more on Monday. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to complete a sweep of the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves trying to close out the Denver Nuggets. Claim the promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Monday, April 26

The Thunder have not had many problems with the Suns through three games, winning by an average of 20 points so far. Oklahoma City will go for the sweep on Monday but will be without Jalen Williams, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 2 and missed Game 3. The SportsLine Projection Model sees slight value on the Suns in Game 4 as they win in 30% of simulations as massive underdogs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to close out their series against the Denver Nuggets despite losing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to injuries in Game 3. DiVincenzo is done for the season while Edwards is expected to miss a few weeks. Minnesota rallied behind Ayo Dosunmu's 43 points to build a 3-1 series lead and can wrap up the series Monday in the Mile High City. Denver is going to remain without Peyton Watson, while Aaron Gordon is questionable. The SportsLine model backs the Timberwolves to cover as 11.5-point underdogs in 61% of simulations. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when you bet on Monday's NBA games and double your winnings on 10 bets:

The Pittsburgh Penguins staved off elimination with a Game 4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and will now try to extend the series once again when they host the Flyers on Monday evening. The Penguins got the early jump on Philadelphia in Game 4, something that did not happen in the previous three contests. The Flyers close out the series with a win in 49% of SportsLine simulations, bringing value as plus-money underdogs. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to bet on Flyers-Penguins and Monday's NHL games:

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