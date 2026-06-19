Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for USA-Australia, Brazil-Haiti

The United States can effectively clinch a spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup if the Americans take down Australia in the first game on Friday, June 19. Sports fans looking to wager on USA-Australia and more World Cup games can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more on Friday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Friday, June 19

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out ahead of USA's clash with Australia due to a calf injury he suffered in the opener against Paraguay. Even with Pulisic out, this USA squad figures to have more than enough talent to slow down an Australia side which surprised many with a 2-0 win over Turkiye in the first match. Folarin Balogun is hoping to build on a brace against Paraguay, and SportsLine expert Martin Green believes the Americans are worth backing on the spread in this contest. "The Socceroos pulled off a shocking 2-0 victory over Türkiye on Matchday 1, but they were outplayed for large parts of that game, and they could struggle against this fired-up USA team, which will benefit from home advantage in Seattle," he says.

Brazil were expected to look different under manager Carlo Ancelotti and a 1-1 draw against Morocco in the first match wasn't surprising given Morocco's run to the semifinal in the 2022 tournament. The Selecao will hope to put on a more exciting display against Haiti, who held their own against Scotland in a 1-0 loss. Brazil are huge money line favorites in this contest. Bet on USA-Australia, Brazil-Haiti and more 2026 World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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