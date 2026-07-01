Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for USA-Bosnia, Belgium-Senegal

The United States are back in action on Wednesday, July 1, as the co-hosts face Bosnia-Herzegovina in Round of 32 action at the 2026 World Cup. Sports fans can wager on this game and more using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1 or more. Get started at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, July 1

Belgium have not looked like themselves for most of the World Cup, though they did explode for five goals in the group stage finale against New Zealand. They have a tough Round of 32 test with Senegal, who held their own against Norway and France before beating Iraq to clinch a spot in the knockout round as a third-place team. SportsLine experts Martin Green and Brad Thomas are both on Over 2.5 goals for this late afternoon contest. "Both sides have really struggled defensively, and that opens the door for goals. Senegal's defense is not as strong as it has been in years past, but their attack, led by Ismaila Sarr, is still dangerous," Thomas says.

There's plenty of optimism surrounding USA after the Americans cruised through the group stage without any issues. They'll face a Bosnia team that had some tough luck in the group stage but ultimately was able to get in after defeating Qatar in the final group stage match. Christian Pulisic should be good to go after playing in the second half against Turkiye, and the Americans will be back to their usual lineup after rotating heavily in their last match. Green is taking USA against the spread, noting "Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 in their first two group stage games, before resting a bunch of players in a meaningless 3-2 defeat to Türkiye. Their star players will now be fresh for this game against Bosnia and Herzegovina." Bet on Belgium-Senegal, USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina, and all World Cup games using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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