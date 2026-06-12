Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for USA-Paraguay, 2026 World Cup Friday

The United States Men's National Team will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign on Friday against Paraguay and sports fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they bet $1 or more. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of the offer.

Best bets for Friday, June 12

The Americans enter this World Cup with high hopes as co-hosts under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who oversees a group of young players entering their supposed primes at the same time. Christian Pulisic headlines USA's squad but Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams will likely be the difference makers for the Americans. Chris Richards has recovered from an injury, which will be a big boost should he see time. Paraguay are making their first World Cup appearance since 2010, when they made a surprise run to the quarterfinals. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer likes USA to get the job done in the World Cup opener and also sees plenty of goals in this one.

Canada, also co-hosting this tournament, will also be in action Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia have drawn in five straight matches, while Canada has not lost an international match since last October against Australia. We'll see if Alphonso Davies, Canada's top player and electric winger, suits up for this game after having injury concerns leading up to the competition. SportsLine expert Matthew Severance doesn't think there will be a lot of scoring here, as he's backing Under 2.5 goals. Bet on USA-Paraguay, Canada-Bosnia and Herzegovina and more 2026 World Cup action using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is something Caesars takes seriously. Users have access to tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures in order to game responsibly. Caesars provides contact information for helplines and other resources for those needing additional assistance.