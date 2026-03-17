Sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets once they wager $1 or more on Tuesday's games. The World Baseball Classic final will take place on Tuesday with the United States facing Venezuela, one of many marquee attractions on the sports schedule with NBA, NHL and Champions League action also happening. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook here to bet on Tuesday's games:

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Best bets for Tuesday, March 17

The Phoenix Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back set on Tuesday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit two games above Phoenix in the Western Conference standings for the No. 6 spot. It's an important game for both teams, especially since the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament. The Suns are coming off a loss to the Celtics on Monday, and it's yet to be seen if Devin Booker and Jalen Green suit up after playing heavy minutes in that setback. On Minnesota's side, star guard Anthony Edwards is out and Naz Reid is questionable. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Suns to cover as 3.5-point underdogs in 52% of simulations. Bet on Suns vs. Timberwolves at Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW here:

We've got a great battle on the ice to conclude Tuesday's NHL slate when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sabres have gotten hot after the Olympic break and now sit above the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. The Golden Knights are in a tightly contested Pacific Division where six teams are separated by a combined seven points, meaning each game is crucial to securing an automatic playoff berth. The Sabres cover the puck line in 73% of SportsLine simulations and they win in 50% as slight underdogs to bring value at those odds. Use promo code CBSDYW to bet on Sabres-Golden Knights at Caesars Sportsbook here:

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