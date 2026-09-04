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Best bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Sooners and Hurricanes were two of the at-large squads to make the CFP last year, and while Miami was able to win three games and reach the national championship game, Oklahoma fell 34-24 to Alabama in the first round roughly a month after upsetting the Tide in Tuscaloosa. Both teams are in the top 10 in the preseason poll, with Miami sitting at No. 7 and Oklahoma close behind at No. 9. The Sooners return many key starters, including quarterback John Mateer, who looked like a Heisman Trophy contender before a hand injury cost him some time and impacted his play upon his return. The Hurricanes have a new quarterback in Darian Mensah, who transfers to Miami after shining for Duke last year. The Sooners are favored by 41.5 over UTEP, which covers that line in nearly 80% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. The Hurricanes are 24.5-point road favorites at Stanford, which covers the spread in the majority of simulations.

USC is trying to take a step forward under Lincoln Riley, and the Trojans are 1-0 to begin the year, though there are some questions after their win over San Jose State. There's no denying Riley's offensive prowess, as he and quarterback Jayden Maiava put up 42 points on the Spartans last weekend. But it's always been about the defense at USC, as the Trojans have mightily struggled on that side of the ball with Riley in charge. While much of the Spartans' scoring came late with the game out of reach, San Jose State still scored 26 points on USC last week. The Trojans face a Fresno State team this week that returns more than a dozen starters from last year's team that won nine games. USC is favored by 21.5, and the Bulldogs cover in the majority of simulations. Bet on Friday's college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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