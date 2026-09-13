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Week 1 NFL best bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

The Vikings are hoping a change at quarterback will do wonders for their playoff hopes, while the Packers will try and build off another one-and-done playoff appearance. Minnesota has handed the reins to Kyler Murray, the former Arizona starter, under center, and he takes over for JJ McCarthy, who really struggled as a starter last year. Despite that, the Vikings still went 9-8, so there's reason to be optimistic in Minnesota. The Packers finished 9-7-1 and blew a massive fourth-quarter lead to Chicago in the Wild Card Round. Green Bay returns most of its top players, but star running back Josh Jacobs won't play as he's on the Commissioner's Exempt List and edge rusher Micah Parsons will miss at least four games as he recovers from a major knee injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Vikings winning in 55% of simulations.

The Eagles host the Commanders in a rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, but both teams are in a very different spot than they were back then. Philly won the NFC East last year, but the team's offense was, at times, a mess. The hope is new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will get things rolling again, but he and quarterback Jalen Hurts have replaced AJ Brown with rookie Makai Lemon as a top receiver in this offense. Washington finished 5-12 last year as the defense was one of the league's worst and the offense regressed, in large part due to Jayden Daniels dealing with injuries. The Eagles cover as 5.5-point favorites in more than 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on NFL Week 1 games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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