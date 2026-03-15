Sports fans can wager on Purdue vs. Michigan as well as NBA and NHL games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives users the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 wagers after they bet $1 or more. It's Selection Sunday and the 2026 March Madness bracket will officially be set after the five remaining conference tournaments conclude, including Purdue taking on Michigan in the Big Ten tournament final. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook now to bet on Sunday's games:

Go to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Sunday, March 15

The Golden State Warriors have been hit hard by the injury bug. Jimmy Butler has already been lost for the season, and Stephen Curry will miss at least nine more games with a knee injury. Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are also struggling to stay in the lineup and all three have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup agains the Knicks. New York has won two in a row and is intact ahead of the final stretch of the season as it hopes to build on last year's appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are huge 13.5-point favorites in this game and the SportsLine Projection Model has them covering in 55% of simulations. Bet on Warriors vs. Knicks at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

Purdue lost by 11 points at home against Michigan in the regular season but that game was not as close as the final score indicated. The Boilermakers do have a large contigent of the team that went to the national championship game two years ago back on this roster but the Wolverines remain a good measuring stick for the Boilermakers' postseason outlook. Purdue can improve its seed line greatly on Sunday, which Michigan is largely locked as a No. 1 seed. The Wolverines are hoping for a trifecta this season with a Big Ten regular season title, conference tournament title and an eventual national title. The SportsLine model backs Purdue on the spread on Sunday though, as the Boilermakers cover in 66% of simulations. Bet on Purdue vs. Michigan at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting deposit limits and taking timeouts. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines on its platforms for users who require additional assistance.