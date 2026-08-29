Sports fans can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they wager $1 or more on Saturday. Week 0 of the 2026 college football gets going with games like North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin and FSU vs. New Mexico State. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

Perhaps no team faces as much pressure to perform in 2026 as the Florida State Seminoles. Head coach Mike Norvell's team pulled off a big upset against Alabama in Week 1 last year but only managed to win five games on the season. Norvell is unlikely to return if he struggles to turn this team around, and he'll be relying on Stanford and Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to step up at quarterback. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't see Florida State losing to New Mexico State on Saturday. However, it does project more value with the Aggies, who cover the 31.5-point spread in 72% of simulations and win outright as massive underdogs in 13% of simulations. Bet on New Mexico State vs. Florida State and more with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers on Saturday as they try to create some sort of separation in the AL West ahead of the final month of the regular season. The Rangers are taking on Milwaukee, which is seeking the best record in MLB for a second consecutive season. The Brewers are giving the ball to Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Brewers winning in 67% of simulations. Bet on MLB games and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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