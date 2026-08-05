Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for White Sox-Red Sox, MLB on Wednesday

New users wanting to bet on sports on Wednesday can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for the chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more. There's another full MLB schedule, featuring White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, plus four WNBA games. You can also get your bets in for the PGA Tour regular season finale, as the Wyndham Championship starts Thursday morning. The Red Sox are -130 money line favorites against Chicago in the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for information, including the terms and conditions of this offer, before you wager at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

Boston blasted the visiting White Sox on Tuesday, taking the opener of their three-game series 14-2. That was the sixth straight victory for the Red Sox, who just swept the Dodgers and are 24-3 over their past 27 games. The White Sox are the surprise leaders of the AL Central, holding a three-game lead over the Guardians. Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA) is expected to get the start for Chicago, while Boston is countering with fellow right-hander Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93 ERA). Wilyer Abreu had two of Boston's four home runs Tuesday, and Caleb Durbin hit a grand slam in the rout. The SportsLine model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Red Sox winning in 53% of its simulations, but the lean is toward Chicago +1.5 on the run line, as they stay within that spread at a 69% clip.

The four WNBA games include the Dallas Wings hosting the Washington Mystics as many of the top teams jockey for playoff positioning. Dallas sits fourth in the overall WNBA standings and while the Mystics sit eighth, they're just two games behind the Wings. Washington also comes in on a four-game win streak and are led by Sonia Citron (17.3 ppg) and Shakira Austin (15.5). Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.7 points and 11.8 rebounds for Dallas, while Paige Bueckers averages a team-high 20.3 points and 5.9 assists. The Mystics beat Dallas 81-75 last Friday in their most recent game, while the Wings beat Connecticut 83-63 on Sunday. The Wings are 2.5-point favorites and the total is set at 167.5 in the WNBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on MLB and more on Wednesday using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important and Caesars offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-RESET for users who need additional assistance.