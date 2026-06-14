Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for World Cup, UFC White House on Sunday

It's a massive Sunday for sports betting, and fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double their winnings on their next 10 bets when they wager $1 or more. The 2026 World Cup is off to a roaring start, and Sunday features a must-see Group F matchup with Japan facing the Netherlands. UFC White House is also on tap, with UFC Freedom 250 streaming on Paramount+. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, June 14

It's a huge Group F showdown Sunday at the 2026 World Cup when Japan face the Netherlands. Both teams are expected to advance to the knockout stage, and while Japan are dealing with major injury issues, they won't expect anything less than a victory. Captain Wataru Endo, striker Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino are all out for the Samurai Blue, and that could be a problem against a Dutch side that's among the contenders to win the whole tournament. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer certainly isn't expecting Japan to be intimidated, backing them at +0.5. "Japan is the better side in my mind," the expert tells SportsLine. "They dominated the group qualifiers, outscoring their opponents 30-3."

It's also a massive night in MMA, with the UFC Feedom 250 at the White House boasting two title fights in the historic event in the octagon on the South Lawn. The main event is a lightweight title fight as champion Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje face off. Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the co-main with the interim heavyweight title on the line. The UFC Freedom 250 odds at FanDuel list Topuria as a massive -560 favorite, while Pereira vs. Gane is effectively a pick 'em. SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley calls Topuria "one of the best pound-for-pound fighters" in UFC and likes him in this one, backing a method of victory play. You can catch the Freedom 250 action exclusively on Paramount+. Bet on the 2026 World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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