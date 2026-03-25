Sports fans can double their winnings on their next 10 bets after wagering $1 or more Wednesday when they claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. The first pitch of the 2026 MLB season is here, as the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees at 8:05 p.m. ET. There are also 12 NBA games on the schedule, including Thunder vs. Celtics. Click here to get double your winnings on 10 bets when you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Fans who want to bet on Wednesday's top games can check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Wednesday, March 25

The New York Yankees' high-powered offense gets back to work for real on Wednesday for a Netflix exclusive to start off the 2026 MLB season. The Yankees posted an MLB-best 274 home runs in 2025, led by Aaron Judge with 54. Judge now aims to become the first player in MLB history to hit more than 50 in a season five times. Left-hander Max Fried, who went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 2025, is set to start for the Yankees.

The Giants will counter with right-hander Logan Webb, who posted a 3.22 ERA while pitching an MLB-high 207 innings and leading the NL in strikeouts with 224. The Yankees are -125 money-line favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has them winning in 58% of its simulations. Bet on Yankees vs. Giants and the entire MLB season at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can double their winnings on 10 bets by signing up here:

As part of the busy NBA schedule, there's another potential NBA Finals preview when the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET. The Thunder remain the class of the league and the Western Conference at 57-15 and come in on a 12-game winning streak. Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, sitting second in the NBA in scoring at 31.5 points per game. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown is fifth at 28.5, and Boston (47-24) has won four of its past five. It sits second in the East, five games behind the Detroit Pistons.

The Thunder are 2.5-point road favorites, but the SportsLine model sees value on the Celtics, who win outright 41% of the time as +119 money-line favorites. The real value is on the total, as Over 217.5 hits at a 57.8% rate, good for a "B" grade. Bet on the NBA and more at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can double their winnings on 10 bets when they sign up here:

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