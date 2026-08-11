Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Yankees-Mariners, MLB, WNBA Tuesday

It's another huge day of sports on Tuesday with a full MLB schedule and a marquee WNBA matchup, and fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. It's a big day for New York sports in particular with the Yankees hosting the Seattle Mariners on national TV and the Liberty visiting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 11

The Yankees' offense has gone cold with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger sidelined. The Bronx Bombers aren't exactly blowing teams away, having scored more than two runs just twice in their last seven games. Things could stay tough for New York as Bryan Woo is set to start for the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. After finishing fifth in Cy Young Award voting last season, Woo hasn't been quite the same this season (8-8, 4.31 ERA) and has a 6.71 ERA on the road. The Yankees will start Ryan Weathers (5-7. 3.79). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Mariners covering at a 71% rate. Bet on Mariners-Yankees with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

All eyes will be on Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday as the Indiana Fever host the New York Liberty on national television. It's been a rocky season for New York, ostensibly one of the most talented teams in the league but currently in seventh place. The Liberty have won four straight and the Fever could be distracted by the host of off-court narratives surrounding some of the team's players. Indiana is a 2.5-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on all of Tuesday's action using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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