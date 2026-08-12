Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings on 10 bets for Yankees-Mariners MLB, WNBA Wednesday

Wednesday brings a packed day of sports and and fans new to sports betting can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for a chance to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1+. It's another full day of MLB games with the first game starting at 1:40 p.m. ET, along with three WNBA contests and Aston Villa facing Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 12

The New York Yankees dealt the Seattle Mariners their fifth straight loss on Tuesday and will look to dish out another on Wednesday. Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.08 ERA) will look to play stopper for Seattle, who haven't scored more than four runs in their last seven games and were shut out twice in that span and scored just one run in three of those games. Will Warren (8-6, 4.18) goes for the Yankees. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Seattle covering the run line at a 71% rate. Bet on Yankees-Mariners with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Golf's stars descend on Memphis this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler (+475) is the favorite to win the tournament at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (+1400), Sam Burns (+1600) and Cameron Young (+1600). Justin Rose, last year's winner, is +6000. Fans interested in golf betting should keep in mind that the tournament tees off just after 8 AM on Thursday. Bet on golf and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

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