The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new bettors double their winnings on their next 10 bets after betting $1. We're in for a huge few days of sports betting with 15 MLB games, 10 NFL preseason games and FCS college football on Friday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer before you wager at any of the best sports betting apps. You can also check out sports betting payment methods to help you get started.

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 28

Baseball's oldest and biggest rivalry is back as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a weekend series in the Bronx. Boston's hot form has the Red Sox just two games behind the Yankees in the AL East standings, with New York four games back of the Rays for the division lead. AL Cy Young Award candidate Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA) gets the ball for the Yankees while Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54) goes for the Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Boston covering at a 72% rate. Bet on Red Sox vs. Yankees and more on Friday with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

The final week of NFL preseason is underway and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS on Friday. While neither team is expected to play their starters, the final tune-up will give the head coaches a chance to asses their depth options and players with the potential to break through over the course of the season. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on the NFL and more using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should always practice responsible gaming when making wagers. Caesars Sportsbook offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, including self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.