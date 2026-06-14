Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings for UFC Freedom 250 at UFC White House on Sunday

The highly anticipated UFC White House takes place on Sunday, with a stacked seven-fight card, providing plenty of chances to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more. UFC Freedom 250 features two title fights, including the return of the undefeated Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight title. The seven-fight UFC Freedom 250 fight card on Paramount+ begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on UFC White House:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria is considered one of, if not the best, pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and he'll return to the octagon for his first fight since defeating Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title on June 28. Topuria took nearly an entire year off for personal reasons, which led to an interim lightweight title belt, which Justin Gaethje holds. However, Topuria is back, and with a 17-0 career record, the former flyweight champion defends his lightweight title for the first time. Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January to win the interim title.

Topuria vs. Gaethje isn't the only title fight, however, as Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane compete for the interim heavyweight championship, as current heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is out with an eye injury. Pereira vacated the light heavyweight title to move up to compete for the heavyweight title. Pereira is also a former middleweight champion who is seeking to become a champion in three different weight divisions. Gane fought Aspinall for the heavyweight title in October, and the fight was ruled a no-contest following Gane's eye poke to the champ, which led to Aspinall's eye injury.

For UFC betting at UFC Freedom 250, Topuria is a -800 favorite, while Gaethje is a +500 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Pereira and Gane are both priced at -115 odds in a highly competitive battle. Other intriguing fights include: Sean O'Malley (-425) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+290) and Josh Hokit (-350) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270). Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

Responsible Gaming

Caesars is committed to responsible gaming and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, including taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars provides contact information for helplines and additional resources on its platforms for users who need more assistance.