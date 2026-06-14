Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings for UFC White House fight card on Sunday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW lets new users double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more. The UFC White House extravaganza is finally here with UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, and with seven incredible fights on the UFC White House card, this is a can't-miss event for fight fans. It's capped off by two title fights: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, and the return of the undefeated Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight title. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria has one thing nearly no other fighter on the UFC White House card can claim. Although it's really the one thing he's missing that others have. Topuria has never lost a professional fight, as the lightweight champion enters UFC Freedom 250 at 17-0, including 9-0 in the UFC. However, Topuria hasn't fought in a year as he's dealt with legal and personal issues, which have kept him out of the octagon since last June when he won the lightweight title. His extended absence led to an interim belt, which Justin Gaethje won at UFC 324 in January. Gaethje (27-5) is an accomplished fighter himself, but he's seeking his first non-interim title on Sunday.

Sunday also features intriguing non-title bouts, such as Sean O'Malley (19-3, 11-3 UFC) against Aiemann Zahabi (14-2, 8-2 UFC) in a bantamweight contest. O'Malley lost back-to-back title fights to Merab Dvalishvili before defeating Song Yadong at UFC 324. O'Malley is 19-1 against fighters other than Dvalishvili. Meanwhile, Zahabi has won seven straight fights, with his last loss coming in May 2019 and looks to prove himself as a championship-worthy competitor.

For UFC betting at UFC Freedom 250, Topuria is a -600 favorite, while Gaethje is a +430 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at Caesars Sportsbook. O'Malley is a -440 favorite with Zahabi at +340 odds. Other intriguing fights include: Diego Lopes (-160) vs. Steve Garcia (+135), Josh Hokit (-400) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310) and Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Ciryl Gane (-110). Pereira vs. Gane is for the interim heavyweight title, and Pereira was the light heavyweight champion before moving up in weight class. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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