Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW: Double your winnings for UFC White House, Topuria vs. Gaethje on Sunday

A historic sporting event is set for Sunday, with UFC Freedom 250 from the White House, an ideal chance to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users the opportunity to double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1 or more. The seven-fight UFC White House fight card on Paramount+ begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

With a grand event like a UFC card at the White House, there's no need to wait for the main event to find a can't-miss fight for UFC betting. The seven-fight card opens with two ranked featherweights in second-ranked Diego Lopes vs. ninth-ranked Steve Garcia. Lopes, 31, is 6-2 over his last eight UFC fights, with both his losses coming to Alexander Volkanovski in title bouts. Garcia, 34, has won seven straight UFC fights. Lopes is a -200 favorite, while Garcia is a +150 underdog in the latest UFC White House odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Of course, a high-profile fight will have an elite main event, and the final fight on the UFC Freedom 250 card unifies the lightweight titles in Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje. Topuria, the champion, is 17-0 overall, including 9-0 in the UFC, and Gaethje, the interim champ, is 27-5 overall and 10-5 in the UFC. The undefeated Topuria is the -700 favorite, while Gaethje is the +160 underdog.

Other big-time fights at UFC White House include Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Ciryl Gane (-115), Sean O'Malley (-425) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+290) and Josh Hokit (-250) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270). Pereira vs. Gane is the co-main event and it's for the interim heavyweight title. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW:

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