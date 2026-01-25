Championship Sunday has arrived in the NFL, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers new users a first bet match up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose. Boost your betting bankroll now by placing wagers on Patriots vs. Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET) and Rams vs. Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET). Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this promotion offer.

Sunday NFL betting preview

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England enters this matchup with a 15-1 record over its last 16 games, and the Pats are 5-0 against the spread in their past five contests. Denver, meanwhile, has won 14 of its past 15 games, but will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in last week's win over the Bills. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Patriots are favored by 4.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

A bitter NFC West rivalry is set to renew when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rams are 11-3 in their last 14 games, while the Seahawks have reeled off eight consecutive wins. Seattle is also 6-0 in its past six games at home, and the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points on Sunday. Bet on the NFL at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars. The platform has responsible gaming tools such as setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts, while also providing contact information for helplines for users who need additional assistance and resources.