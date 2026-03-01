There are 11 NBA games, five NHL contests and a strong solid college basketball slate on the sports schedule for Sunday, when sports fans can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. This first bet match will be issued regardless of the outcome of the first bet. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Sunday, March 1

Two Eastern Conference rivals square off Sunday evening with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Boston Celtics. The 76ers remain without Paul George as he serves a suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy and Joel Embiid has also been ruled out, but Tyrese Maxey should be available for this contest. The Celtics have shown they can contend despite Jayson Tatum's absence as he recovers from a torn Achilles, though he is reportedly trying to make a return for the postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model has Boston as a 9.5-point home favorite and the Celtics cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

The Anaheim Ducks have won four in a row as they try to catch the Vegas Golden Knights at the top of the Pacific Division standings, but they shouldn't have much trouble with the lowly Calgary Flames on Sunday. Calgary has gone 3-5-2 in its last 10 games and has a -26 goal differential heading into the contest, while Anaheim is 8-2 in its last 10. This is the second matchup of the season between these teams with the Ducks winning the first game 4-3 in overtime. Anaheim wins in 73% of model simulations, good for a "B" grade play.

Sunday's college basketball slate features a Big Ten matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers, with both teams trending in different directions. The Spartans got a massive win over Purdue in the middle of the week as they try to improve their seed line in the bracket, while Indiana tries to move off the bubble late in the year. The Hoosiers win in 51% of simulations on Sunday.

Bet on 76ers-Celtics, Flames-Ducks, Michigan State-Indiana and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures in order to game responsibly. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platfrom so users who need additional assistance can get in touch with those resources.