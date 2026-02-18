Bettors wanting to wager on any of the top college basketball games on Wednesday can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM and get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. Wednesday features two games featuring a pair of top-25 teams, with No. 4 Arizona hosting No. 23 BYU and No. 20 Arkansas visiting No. 25 Alabama. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 18

Arizona was the clear No. 1 team in the nation entering last week as the team was undefeated, but consecutive losses to Kansas and Texas Tech has knocked the Wildcats down to No. 4 overall. They will look to get back on track with a home contest against No. 23 BYU, which is 19-6 overall but just 7-5 in Big 12 play. This is the second time these conference rivals will have met this year, and the Wildcats got a narrow victory in Provo, taking down the Cougars 86-83 back on Jan. 26. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times, has BYU covering 63% of the time.

The SEC is wide open this year, and Arkansas and Alabama are both in contention to win the conference. The Razorbacks are 19-6 overall and are 9-3 in SEC play this year. They enter Wednesday's matchup with Alabama on a three-game win streak after falling to Kentucky. The Crimson Tide are 18-7 and 8-4 in the SEC and enter Wednesday having won four in a row after a resounding loss to Florida, the defending national champs. This should be a high-scoring affair as Alabama and Arkansas are first and fourth, respectively, in the SEC in points per game. The Tide average 91.8 points per game and the Razorbacks average 88.8. The SportsLine model has Alabama covering 68% of the time.

