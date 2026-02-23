Sports fans can wager on NBA and college basketball games on Monday, Feb. 23, using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this promotion.

Best bets for Monday, Feb. 23

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons meet Monday in a matchup of two title contenders. The Spurs are still trailing the Thunder in the Western Conference but have been victorious in four of five head-to-head matchups, while the Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference thanks to Cade Cunningham's production. The guard is averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game as he makes his case to be the league MVP. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Pistons winning in 69% of simulations, which is good for an "A" grade.

The Cougars and Jayhawks are both looking to get a big win on Monday when they meet at Allen Fieldhouse. Houston is coming off a loss to Arizona while Kansas got demolished by Cincinnati. More concerning for Kansas fans is the inconsistent availability of Darryn Peterson, who is expected to be a contender for the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Even if Peterson does play Monday, the SportsLine model has Houston covering as 1.5-point favorites in 55% of model simulations.

Bet on Spurs-Pistons, Houston-Kansas and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars offers users plenty of tools to game responsibly such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those requiring additional assistance.