Best bets for Monday, March 2

The Golden State Warriors are once again in the play-in zone thanks to injuries, with Stephen Curry set to miss Monday's contest as he continues to rehab a knee injury. Trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis is also out, but the Warriors have showcased the ability to hold things together without their top players. They'll host the Los Angeles Clippers Monday evening, with the visitors trying to gain some ground and potentially get into the 7-8 matchup to get two shots at making the final playoff field. The Clippers routed the Pelicans in their last game but the SportsLine Projection Model sees Golden State coming out on top in this one. The Warriors win in 65% of simulations at plus-money odds, good for an "A" grade play.

Big 12 heavyweights square off on "Big Monday" as the Iowa State Cyclones head to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona has rediscovered its form after losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, winning its last four games. Iowa State scored a big victory over Houston two weeks ago but has gone 1-2 over its last three games and is coming into this one off a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The SportsLine model believes the Cyclones will keep this close as they cover the 7.5-point spread in 59% of simulations.

