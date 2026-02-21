The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM gives users first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. The top NBA game of the day sees the Rockets visiting the Knicks, while No. 1 Michigan faces No. 3 Duke in one of two top-five college hoops clashes on Saturday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Best bets for Saturday, Feb. 21

The Knicks were hoping to get off to a better start to the second half, but instead they were blown out by the East-leading Pistons. Their next matchup is also tough with the Rockets coming to town. New York is 35-21 and is third in the Eastern Conference while Houston is 34-20 as one of the top teams in a loaded Western Conference. These teams have yet to meet this year, and it pits a contrast of styles of sorts as the Rockets own one of the league's best defenses while New York ranks in the top 10 in points scored per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Over on 213.5 as that side of the total hits in nearly 70% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Saturday is a massive one for college hoops with not one but two top-five showdowns. One of those sees No. 1 Michigan in action against No. 3 Duke in a game that may well decide who the No. 1-ranked team will be in the next AP poll. The Wolverines enter Saturday having lost just once this season, a surprise setback to Wisconsin. Duke has lost twice, though both were to ranked teams in Texas Tech and arch-rival North Carolina. Both teams are loaded with NBA-caliber talent, such as Duke's Cameron Boozer, a potential No. 1 overall pick come the NBA Draft, and this could be a Final Four or national championship preview. The SportsLine model thinks Duke is the team to back here as an underdog as they win outright in 60% of simulations.

