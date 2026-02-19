The NBA is back from its All-Star Break on Thursday, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM gives new Caesars users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. The Pistons are in action against the Knicks in a key Eastern Conference matchup, while the Celtics head across the country to visit the Warriors. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

The Pistons have been excellent all season long and enter the second half of the 2025-26 NBA season with a 40-13 record, good for first in the Eastern Conference and a 5.5-game lead over second-place Boston. The Knicks are third in the conference at 35-20, six games behind Detroit. New York can make up ground with a win at home Thursday night. Both teams ended the first half in great form, with both Detroit and New York winning eight of 10. The Knicks have dropped both of their games to the Pistons this season and will look to reverse their fortunes in this matchup to kick off the second half. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, thinks New York starts the second half on a high note as the Knicks win in 77% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

The Celtics are 35-19 and sit in second place in the East despite being without star forward Jayson Tatum for all of this season thus far after he tore his Achilles last postseason. Boston begins the second half 5.5 games behind Detroit and will kick things off with a road matchup against the Warriors, who are 29-26 and eighth in the Western Conference. Boston ended the first half winning seven of 10 while Golden State has dropped six of 10. The SportsLine model likes the Over on 217.5 as that hits in 68% of simulations.

Bet on the NBA and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers different ways to help bettors, such as gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Caesars also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.