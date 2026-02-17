Tuesday's college basketball schedule is packed with must-see matchups, making it an ideal time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers new users a first bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose. College basketball's must-see matchups include No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue and No. 16 North Carolina vs. NC State. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

Best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17

One night after the Big 12 was the spotlight of college basketball, the Big Ten gets its turn with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines heading into West Lafayette to take on No. 7 Purdue. The Wolverines have won each of their last five games by double digits and have lost just once on the season. The Boilermakers rebounded nicely from a three-game losing streak by winning their last four, and they can put themselves back into the conversation for a potential No. 1 seed in the bracket over this homestand. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Purdue to upset Michigan, as the Boilermakers win in 63% of simulations.

Nebraska remains a top-10 team despite setbacks to Michigan, Illinois and Purdue in recent weeks and heads into a rivalry matchup with Iowa on Tuesday evening. The Hawkeyes got clobbered by Purdue in their last game and have dropped two in a row, while the Cornhuskers enter this contest off a 19-point win over Northwestern. The SportsLine model is backing the home side in this game, as Iowa covers the 1.5-point spread in 65% of simulations for an "A" grade.

