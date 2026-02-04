Sports bettors wanting to wager on any of the top games of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 4, can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM and receive a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. Wednesday features a battle of the top two teams in the NBA's Western Conference with the Thunder taking on the Spurs, and two Eastern Conference foes square off in the NHL with the Bruins facing the defending-champion Panthers. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

It sure looks like we're destined for a Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals. That's still a ways off, however, so we'll "settle" for a fifth matchup between these teams this season. OKC has lost just 11 times this season, and three of those have come to San Antonio, which trails the Thunder by 5.5 games in the Western Conference. The Spurs beat the Thunder three times in December, with OKC getting revenge on Jan. 13. San Antonio and Victor Wembanyama seem to have the Thunder's number, and a 4-1 mark against the defending champs in the regular season would further cement the Spurs' perception as a title contender this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has OKC winning in 64% of its simulations.

It really is wild how fast things can change in the NHL. The Panthers have raised the Stanley Cup each of the last two seasons but find themselves in last place in the NHL's Atlantic Division with just 59 points. The Bruins, on the other hand, had the best record in the NHL in 2022-23, had 109 points in 2023-24 and then finished last in the Atlantic last season. Boston is now fifth in the division with 68 points entering Wednesday, putting the team firmly in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. Florida has dropped four in a row while the Bruins are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. The Bruins are underdogs at plus money, and the SportsLine model thinks they're the team to back as they win outright in 52% of simulations.

