The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM is available to new users who want to bet on the top games of the day on Thursday, and this offer awards a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. There are plenty of intriguing NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups on the schedule for Thursday, such as the Warriors visiting the Suns and the Panthers facing the Lightning. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

While there's been so much focus on the NBA trade deadline, there's still action taking place on the court. We've got a big Western Conference showdown on Thursday between the Warriors and Suns, both of which are trying to move up the standings and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Golden State (27-24) has been in the rumor mill due to the team's reported interest in Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Warriors enter Thursday on a two-game losing streak and with an even 5-5 record over their last 10 games. The Suns (31-20) are playing much better than their Thursday counterparts, winning seven of their last 10. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting in 54.7% of its outcomes.

The state of Florida has dominated the hockey world of late, winning four of the last six Stanley Cups, including the last two by the Panthers. The Lightning appear to be the more clear-cut title contender this season, however, as they sit in first place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games and a four-game win streak. The Panthers, on the other hand, have struggled for most of the year and find themselves at the bottom of the division standings as they don't appear destined for a fabled 3-peat. Tampa Bay has a 2-1 edge in this rivalry this season. The SportsLine Model sees more value in backing the underdog Panthers here as Florida wins in 41% of simulations to return value at current odds.

Bet on the NBA, NHL and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools in order to game responsibly. These include taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars has contact information for helplines and other resources for users who require additional assistance.