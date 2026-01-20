There are seven NBA games, eight NHL contests and a full college basketball schedule on the docket for Tuesday, and bettors can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. The bonus bets are credited regardless of the outcome of the first wager. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The SportsLine Projection Model has two "A" grade plays across Tuesday's NBA slate. The Phoenix Suns have had a great turnaround with their roster in the offseason and are in the playoff picture in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns have won two in a row and the model sees them making it three straight, as Phoenix wins in 63% of simulations as a +100 underdog. The model has an "A" grade on the Over at 223.5 as well, as it hits in 63% of simulations. Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs meet in a battle of two Texas teams hoping to be playing for a championship in June. The Rockets are 4.5-point home favorites and the model sees them winning outright as -168 favorites in 74% of simulations, good for the "A" grade.

The Tampa Bay Lightning finally saw their long winning streak end at the hands of the St. Louis Blues, but they'll try to start a new run when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday evening. Tampa Bay sits at the top of the Atlantic Division after this surge, while San Jose has won seven of its last 10 to move to third in the Pacific Division. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Sharks on the puck line in this one, as San Jose +1.5 hits in 67% of simulations.

Bet on Suns-76ers, Spurs-Rockets, Sharks-Lightning and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important and Caesars offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for users who need additional assistance.