Sports fans interested in wagering on Tuesday's NBA, NHL and college basketball games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match with up to $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. There are 10 NBA games, seven NHL games and a full college basketball slate on the docket for Tuesday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

For the terms and conditions of this offers, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

There are four "A" grade plays in the NBA for Tuesday's games according to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model likes the Hawks to take down the Heat, as Atlanta wins in 55% of simulations as a +135 money line underdog. It is also backing the Over in Lakers-Nets and Celtics-Mavericks while picking the Thunder on the spread against the Magic. Oklahoma City covers as a 6.5-point favorite in 67% of simulations.

The model also has two "A" grade plays on the ice. It's backing the Senators and Hurricanes to go Over 6.5 goals in 61.9% of simulations. Ottawa covers the puck line in 64% of simulations and wins outright as a +157 money line underdog in 41% of simulations, with both markets receiving a "B" grade. The model is taking the Under when the Blue Jackets visit the Devils. This game goes Under 6 goals in 58.2% of simulations.

Bet Hawks-Heat, Magic-Thunder, Senators-Hurricanes, Blue Jackets-Devils and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools in order to game responsibly. These include taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars has contact information for helplines and other resources for users who require additional assistance.