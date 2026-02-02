Sports fans looking to wager on Monday's games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives new users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. Four NBA games, 10 NHL contests and a full college basketball slate headlined by No. 11 Kansas heading to Lubbock to face No. 14 Texas Tech make up the sports schedule for Monday. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Best bets for Monday, Feb. 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won four games in a row heading into their Monday contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are potentially going to be big sellers at the trade deadline. Minnesota has been included among the teams likely to make a trade bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and any momentum going into the deadline could push the front office to make a deal happen. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 131-114 on Saturday and the SportsLine Projection Model has them covering as 7.5-point favorites in 62% of simulations in Monday's game.

Despite some average play over the last 10 games, the Colorado Avalanche remain the top team in the NHL heading into Monday's contest against the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings are second in the Atlantic Division but have lost three in a row and now have a 0 goal differential on the season. The Avalanche win in 73% of simulations to extend Detroit's losing streak, but the SportsLine model has the Over on 6.5 goals hitting in 64.7% of simulations for an "A" grade.

Kansas has won five in a row heading into Monday's game against Texas Tech, with its most recent triumph coming against BYU. The Red Raiders had their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of UCF, but they had a victory over Houston in that stretch and also took down Duke earlier in the season. Texas Tech is a 4.5-point favorite at home and the SportsLine model has the Red Raiders covering that number in 51% of simulations.

