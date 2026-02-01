With no football until next Sunday's Big Game, today's sports schedule is packed with basketball, and sports bettors can boost their betting bankrolls by claiming the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers new users a first bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose. Ten NBA games will take place, including Bucks vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Knicks, as well as several must-see matchups in college basketball, highlighted by No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 5 Nebraska. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

For the terms and conditions of this promotion, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

NBA betting preview for Sunday, Feb. 1

The New York Knicks are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 18-6 at home this season, most recently picking up a 103-87 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27. According to the latest NBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Knicks are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Other notable NBA betting lines on Sunday include Nets vs. Pistons (-12.5), Clippers vs. Suns (+1.5) and Thunder vs. Nuggets (+4.5). Bet on every NBA game at Caesars Sportsbook here:

College basketball betting preview for Sunday, Feb. 1

A Big Ten battle unfolds on Sunday when No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Illinois at 4 p.m. ET. Nebraska is coming off its first loss of the season, a 75-72 setback on the road against No. 3 Michigan. These two teams squared off on Dec. 13, with Nebraska pulling off an 83-80 victory on the road. This time around, Nebraska is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Other notable college basketball betting lines on Sunday include Alabama vs. Florida (-7.5), Iowa State vs. Kansas State (+11.5) and Iowa vs. Oregon (+9.5). Bet on college basketball at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars offers plenty of tools for bettors to game responsibly, such as taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER available on its platforms for users requiring additional assistance and resources.