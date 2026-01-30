Sports fans and bettors looking to wager on any of Friday's games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. There are nine NBA games and one NHL game on the docket for Friday,, but the biggest sports contest comes on the college hardwood when No. 3 Michigan visits No. 7 Michigan State in a battle of Big Ten heavyweights. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

For the terms and conditions of this promotion, see the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Friday, Jan. 30

Despite a 17-1 record on the season, Michigan is just 8-11 ATS as it heads to East Lansing to take on rival Michigan State in a matchup of Big Ten contenders. The Wolverines escaped with a win over previously undefeated Nebraska on Tuesday, while the Spartans came back to beat Rutgers to push their winning streak to seven games. Michigan State has lost just once at home but Michigan is undefeated on the road this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Spartans covering as 1.5-point underdogs in 71% of simulations and winning outright as +100 underdogs in 67% of simulations, with the latter receiving an A' grade.

The Golden State Warriors, who are sitting at the top of the play-in picture at the moment, look to get a key win over a contender when they host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back set Friday night. The Pistons have exploded to the top of the Eastern Conference after a run to the playoffs a year ago but likely need to make some moves at the trade deadline to be taken seriously as a contender. The Warriors are deep in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, but are they really one blockbuster away from giving Stephen Curry a shot at another title? The SportsLine model has Golden State winning in 63% of its simulations.

Bet on Michigan-Michigan State, Pistons-Warriors and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars offers plenty of tools for bettors to game responsibly, such as taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER available on its platforms for users requiring additional assistance and resources.