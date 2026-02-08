The NFL season wraps up when the New England Patriots battle the Seattle Seahawks in the Big Game on Sunday, providing new sports bettors another opportunity to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers users a first bet match up to $250. Seahawks vs. Patriots kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on today's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

The New England Patriots can make history with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. New England is looking for its seventh all-time win in the Big Game, which would break a tie with the Steelers for the most all-time. The Patriots enter this matchup full of confidence after winning 16 of their past 17 games. These two teams met in the Big Game in 2015, with New England securing a 28-24 win.

According to the latest NFL odds, Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Seattle is 4-1 in its past five meetings with New England, but Sam Darnold is 0-4 in his career against the Patriots. However, Darnold is coming off one of the best games of his career, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Bet on the Big Game and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook provides its users with gaming limits, self-exclusion measures, and activity alerts to help its customers practice gaming responsibly. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling problem, Caesars provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.