A champion will be crowned when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in the Big Game on Sunday, and sports bettors have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which provides users a first bet match up to $250. According to the latest NFL odds, Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to collide in the biggest game of the year. These two teams met with everything on the line in 2015, with New England winning 28-24. This time around, Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5, both unchanged from the opening lines.

Seattle enters this contest having won nine consecutive games, while New England has reeled off six straight victories. Seattle is 4-1 in its past five games against New England, and the Seahawks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games played on Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has a passing yards over/under of 230.5, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's total is 224.5. Bet on the NFL and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers various tools, including gaming limits, self-exclusion measures, and activity alerts, to help its users game responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Caesars provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.