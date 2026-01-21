New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM get a $250 first bet match in bonus bets regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. This offer can be used on any of the top games of the day, including the Thunder visiting the Bucks and the Islanders taking on the Kraken in one of the top NHL games of the day. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Thunder appear on a clear path to returning to the NBA Finals, so their matchups with the Eastern Conference's top contenders are always worth monitoring. Usually, that includes the Bucks, but Milwaukee is off to just an 18-24 start to the season despite strong play from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 28.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per contest on 64.5% shooting. The Bucks' inconsistent play will certainly help flare up trade rumors regarding Antetokounmpo unless the team can turn things around. The Thunder, on the other hand, are 36-8 with the best record in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting in 65.9% of its simulations.

The Islanders are second in the NHL's Metropolitan Division with 59 points and are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. They head across the country to the Pacific Northwest to face the Kraken, who have been very streaky this season. Seattle started the season off well, then struggled mightily before getting hot once the calendar flipped to 2026. The Kraken enter Wednesday on a four-game losing streak; however, as the team aims to move up in a very wide-open Pacific Division. The SportsLine model leans towards the visitors here as New York wins outright in 52% of model simulations in what's effectively a pick 'em odds-wise.

