If you're looking to bet on any of the top sports games of the day on Thursday, claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives new Caesars users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses after signing up. Thursday features a big NBA clash with the Thunder taking on the Timberwolves, while the Capitals face the Red Wings in one of the top NHL games today. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

We've got a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals on Thursday with the Timberwolves hosting the Thunder. OKC remains the top team in the NBA a year after winning the Finals, and at 38-10, they have far and away the best record in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are over .500 at 29-19 but they're sixth in the standings after beating the Mavericks on Wednesday night. OKC took the playoff series 4-1 a year ago, and these teams have split their two meetings so far this season, with Minnesota picking up a win in the most recent matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Timberwolves covering in 52% of the time.

Things change fast in the NHL, and Thursday's matchup between the Capitals and Red Wings certainly highlights that. Last year, Detroit finished sixth in the Atlantic Division and missed the postseason while Washington won the Metropolitan Division and had the best record in the Eastern Conference. Entering Thursday, the Red Wings are second in the Atlantic behind only the red-hot Lightning, while Washington is in the bottom half of the Metropolitan standings amid a lackluster start to the season. Detroit is coming off a loss but has gone 7-2-1 over its last 10 games, while Washington is 3-6-1 over its last 10 and has lost two straight. The SportsLine model likes the Red Wings on the money line here as Detroit wins in 54% of simulations as a slight home favorite.

Bet on the NBA, NHL and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and sportsbooks have different responsible gaming tools and resources available to help. These include deposit and wager limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Additionally, sportsbooks share contact information for helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).