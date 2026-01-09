Sports fans looking to bet on Friday can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets. The second part of the College Football Playoff national championship game will be determined on Friday, as the Oregon Ducks will meet the Indiana Hoosiers. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games here:

Best bets for Friday, Jan. 9

Oregon enters the CFP semifinal looking for some payback after suffering its only loss of the season at home against Indiana in October. The Hoosiers vaulted into the national spotlight after that win and have not lost yet during this campaign, which includes a 38-3 drubbing of Alabama in the CFP quarterfinal. The Ducks have won two games in the playoff, defeating James Madison in the opening round before shutting out a great Texas Tech team in the quarterfinal. The Hoosiers are 3.5-point favorites in the Peach Bowl according to the latest Oregon vs. Indiana SportsLine consensus odds, and the model backs the Ducks to cover this spread in 54% of simulations. Oregon wins the game in 45% of simulations, offering value as a +151 underdog.

The New York Knicks enter Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns playing .500 basketball over their last 10 games, but they've climbed towards the top of the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 123-111 victory over the Clippers. The Suns have also quietly gotten off to a strong start this season, highlighted by a recent four-game winning streak. Phoenix is also coming off a win, a 117-98 triumph over the Grizzlies. The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Suns SportsLine consensus odds but the model sees Phoenix winning outright in a whopping 64% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Two franchises trending in opposite directions meet on the ice Friday as the Washington Capitals head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington is just five points off the lead in the Metropolitan Division while Chicago is fifth in the Central Division despite being on a four-game winning streak. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing that winning run for Chicago to continue, as the Blackhawks win in 52% of simulations as +125 underdogs for an 'A' grade play.

