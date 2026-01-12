Wild Card Weekend in the 2026 NFL Playoffs concludes on Monday Night Football with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Houston Texans in primetime, the perfect chance to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which gives users a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the wager. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Monday Night Football here:

Check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full breakdown of terms and conditions.

Best bets for Monday, January 12

The Steelers managed to survive in Week 18 against the Ravens to win the AFC North and will now host a Texans team which enters the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. Houston's defense is among the best in the league and Pittsburgh has been able to field a solid unit at home on that side of the ball, but the SportsLine Projection Model has the Over on 38 hitting in 55% of simulations. The model likes Pittsburgh to cover in 53% of simulations and has the Steelers winning 49% of the time to bring value as +133 underdogs.

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they meet the Sacramento Kings Monday evening. The Kings have been bad this season, winning just two of their last 10 games and nine overall on the year. The Lakers continue to be without Austin Reaves but Luka Doncic and LeBron James should be good to go for this contest. L.A. is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and despite Sacramento's struggles, the model has the Kings covering in 54% of simulations.

Bet on Texans-Steelers, Lakers-Kings and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to promote responsible gaming. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for those needing additional assistance.