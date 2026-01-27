There are seven NBA games and 10 NHL contests on the docket for Tuesday, Jan. 27, but the biggest sports matchups of the day come on the college hardwood, headlined by No. 5 Nebraska visiting No. 3 Michigan. Sports fans looking to wager on these games can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM to get a first bet match up to $250 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the initial wager wins or not.

Best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Cornhuskers are not known for their prowess on the hardwood, but Fred Hoiberg's team is one of three undefeated squads remaining in the country. Nebraska has won its last four games by double digits, but enters a key stretch of its schedule with three ranked opponents in the next four games. The Wolverines have also won four in a row and have the second-best defense in the nation, according to KenPom. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Cornhuskers to cover the 10.5-point spread, which they do in 63% of simulations.

Two contenders match up in the NBA on Tuesday as the Detroit Pistons head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets. Denver has won two in a row and continues to navigate life without Nikola Jokic, while Detroit has won eight of its last 10 as it tries to maintain its position at the top of the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham has been hot in January, averaging 21.3 points and 10.0 assists per game. The Pistons are 6.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and they cover this spread in 69% of simulations.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers have won three in a row as they try to re-establish themselves as a contender in the 2025-26 NHL season. The Panthers host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, an expansion squad fighting for a playoff spot that has gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 contests. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Utah on the puck line, as Mammoth +1.5 hits in 77% of simulations.

